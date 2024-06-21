루마니아 레우 to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 to Danish kroner is currently 1.499 today, reflecting a 0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.002% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 1.499 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 1.498 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.021% increase in value.