루마니아 레우 콜롬비아 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 콜롬비아 페소로 is currently 898.154 today, reflecting a -0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.490% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 콜롬비아 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 900.207 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 879.984 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.927% decrease in value.