루마니아 레우 벨라루스 루블 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 벨라루스 루블 is currently 0.704 today, reflecting a -0.376% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.283% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 벨라루스 루블 has fluctuated between a high of 0.706 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.701 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.183% decrease in value.