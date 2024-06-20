루마니아 레우 to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 to Brazilian reais is currently 1.173 today, reflecting a 0.192% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.402% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 1.182 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.150 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.644% increase in value.