루마니아 레우 아제르바이잔 마나츠 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 아제르바이잔 마나츠 is currently 0.366 today, reflecting a -0.359% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.298% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 아제르바이잔 마나츠 has fluctuated between a high of 0.367 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.364 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.178% decrease in value.