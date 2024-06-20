루마니아 레우 to Netherlands Antillean guilders exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 to Netherlands Antillean guilders is currently 0.385 today, reflecting a -0.366% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.293% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 to Netherlands Antillean guilders has fluctuated between a high of 0.387 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.384 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.177% decrease in value.