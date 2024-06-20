카타르 리얄 to Cfa franc beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 to Cfa franc beac is currently 168.066 today, reflecting a 0.361% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.291% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 to Cfa franc beac has fluctuated between a high of 168.621 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 167.382 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.173% increase in value.