카타르 리얄 사모아 탈라스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 사모아 탈라스 is currently 0.742 today, reflecting a -0.433% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.392% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 사모아 탈라스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.750 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.742 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.711% increase in value.