카타르 리얄 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 is currently 11.056 today, reflecting a -0.125% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.248% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 has fluctuated between a high of 11.097 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 11.056 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.247% decrease in value.