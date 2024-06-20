카타르 리얄 태국 바트화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 태국 바트화 is currently 10.076 today, reflecting a 0.138% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.086% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 태국 바트화 has fluctuated between a high of 10.107 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 10.054 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.219% decrease in value.