카타르 리얄 수리남 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 수리남 달러 is currently 8.474 today, reflecting a -1.348% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.190% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 수리남 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 8.663 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 8.443 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.924% decrease in value.