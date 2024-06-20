카타르 리얄 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 6169.980 today, reflecting a -0.577% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.350% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 6254.420 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 6139.660 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.203% increase in value.