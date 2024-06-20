카타르 리얄 싱가포르 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 싱가포르 달러 is currently 0.372 today, reflecting a 0.278% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.263% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 싱가포르 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 0.372 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.370 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.122% decrease in value.