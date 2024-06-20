카타르 리얄 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. is currently 2,064.780 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.075% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 2,065.140 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 2,061.070 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.149% increase in value.