카타르 리얄 필리핀 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 필리핀 페소로 is currently 16.153 today, reflecting a 0.327% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.310% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 필리핀 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 16.158 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 16.074 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.168% increase in value.