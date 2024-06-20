카타르 리얄 to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 1.054 today, reflecting a 0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.057% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 1.054 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.053 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.039% decrease in value.