카타르 리얄 to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 1.045 today, reflecting a -0.137% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.881% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 1.049 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.033 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.395% increase in value.