카타르 리얄 ~ 네팔 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 ~ 네팔 루피 is currently 36.716 today, reflecting a 0.234% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.121% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 ~ 네팔 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 36.716 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 36.593 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.079% decrease in value.