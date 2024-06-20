카타르 리얄 to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 to Norwegian kroner is currently 2.896 today, reflecting a -0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.937% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 2.942 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 2.885 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.397% decrease in value.