카타르 리얄 나미비아 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 나미비아 달러로 is currently 4.935 today, reflecting a 0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.444% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 나미비아 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 5.065 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 4.919 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.579% increase in value.