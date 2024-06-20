카타르 리얄 모잠비크 메티칼 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 모잠비크 메티칼 is currently 17.452 today, reflecting a 0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.094% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 모잠비크 메티칼 has fluctuated between a high of 17.487 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 17.440 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.236% increase in value.