카타르 리얄 말레이시아 링깃 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 말레이시아 링깃 is currently 1.292 today, reflecting a 0.064% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.043% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 말레이시아 링깃 has fluctuated between a high of 1.295 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 1.291 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.198% decrease in value.