카타르 리얄 마카오에서 파타카까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 마카오에서 파타카까지 is currently 2.206 today, reflecting a -0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.065% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 마카오에서 파타카까지 has fluctuated between a high of 2.208 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 2.205 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.030% increase in value.