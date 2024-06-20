카타르 리얄 to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 to Myanmar kyats is currently 576.451 today, reflecting a -0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 576.923 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 576.393 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.082% decrease in value.