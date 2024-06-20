카타르 리얄 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 1,232.270 today, reflecting a 0.221% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.518% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 1,234.670 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1,223.470 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.342% increase in value.