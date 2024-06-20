카타르 리얄 모로코 디르함 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 모로코 디르함 is currently 2.732 today, reflecting a -0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.045% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 모로코 디르함 has fluctuated between a high of 2.745 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 2.730 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.187% increase in value.