마케도니아 데나르 ~ 피지 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마케도니아 데나르 ~ 피지 달러 is currently 0.039 today, reflecting a -0.472% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마케도니아 데나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.749% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마케도니아 데나르 ~ 피지 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 0.039 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.039 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.641% decrease in value.