마케도니아 데나르 알제리 디나르로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마케도니아 데나르 알제리 디나르로 is currently 2.332 today, reflecting a -0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마케도니아 데나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.899% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마케도니아 데나르 알제리 디나르로 has fluctuated between a high of 2.355 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 2.329 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.310% decrease in value.