마케도니아 데나르 도미니카 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마케도니아 데나르 도미니카 페소로 is currently 1.024 today, reflecting a 0.077% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마케도니아 데나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.239% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마케도니아 데나르 도미니카 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.037 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1.021 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.455% decrease in value.