마케도니아 데나르 스위스 프랑으로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마케도니아 데나르 스위스 프랑으로 is currently 0.015 today, reflecting a 0.791% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마케도니아 데나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.960% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마케도니아 데나르 스위스 프랑으로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.016 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.015 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.639% increase in value.