마케도니아 데나르 ~ 캐나다 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마케도니아 데나르 ~ 캐나다 달러 is currently 0.024 today, reflecting a -0.113% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마케도니아 데나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.058% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마케도니아 데나르 ~ 캐나다 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 0.024 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.024 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.301% decrease in value.