마케도니아 데나르 아르메니아 드람스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마케도니아 데나르 아르메니아 드람스 is currently 6.734 today, reflecting a 0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마케도니아 데나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.649% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마케도니아 데나르 아르메니아 드람스 has fluctuated between a high of 6.781 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 6.722 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.411% decrease in value.