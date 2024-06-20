마케도니아 데나르 알바니아어 레크 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마케도니아 데나르 알바니아어 레크 is currently 1.624 today, reflecting a 0.342% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마케도니아 데나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.570% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마케도니아 데나르 알바니아어 레크 has fluctuated between a high of 1.635 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1.618 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.241% decrease in value.