마다가스카르 아리아리 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마다가스카르 아리아리 우간다 실링 is currently 0.834 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마다가스카르 아리아리 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.080% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마다가스카르 아리아리 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 0.837 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.827 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.484% increase in value.