마다가스카르 아리아리 to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마다가스카르 아리아리 to Swedish kronor is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a 0.385% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마다가스카르 아리아리 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.113% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마다가스카르 아리아리 to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.363% increase in value.