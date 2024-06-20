마다가스카르 아리아리 레바논 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마다가스카르 아리아리 레바논 파운드 is currently 19.931 today, reflecting a -0.190% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마다가스카르 아리아리 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.357% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마다가스카르 아리아리 레바논 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 20.100 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 19.891 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.506% decrease in value.