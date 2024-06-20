마다가스카르 아리아리 to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마다가스카르 아리아리 to Icelandic krónas is currently 0.031 today, reflecting a -0.106% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마다가스카르 아리아리 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.180% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마다가스카르 아리아리 to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 0.031 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.031 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.351% decrease in value.