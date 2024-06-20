몰도바 레우 to South african rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 to South african rand is currently 1.014 today, reflecting a 0.352% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.765% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 to South african rand has fluctuated between a high of 1.043 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1.003 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.868% increase in value.