몰도바 레우 to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 34.513 today, reflecting a 0.445% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.009% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 34.652 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 34.163 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.690% increase in value.