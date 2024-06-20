몰도바 레우 바누아투 바투로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 바누아투 바투로 is currently 6.775 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.224% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 바누아투 바투로 has fluctuated between a high of 6.804 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 6.735 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.574% increase in value.