몰도바 레우 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 is currently 0.605 today, reflecting a -0.938% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.329% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 0.613 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.601 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -1.041% decrease in value.