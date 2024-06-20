몰도바 레우 to Swedish kronor Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the 몰도바 레우 to Swedish kronor history summary. This is the 몰도바 레우 (MDL) to Swedish kronor (SEK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MDL and SEK historical data from 20-06-2019 to 20-06-2024.
몰도바 레우 to Swedish kronor exchange rate history
The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 to Swedish kronor is currently 0.592 today, reflecting a 0.643% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.597 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.583 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.752% increase in value.
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요. 종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.
몰도바 레우 → 스웨덴 크로나 변환 방법
- 1
금액 입력
변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.
- 2
통화 선택
드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 MDL을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SEK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.
- 3
이상입니다.
환율계산기에 현재 MDL → SEK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.
