몰도바 레우 to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 to Swedish kronor is currently 0.592 today, reflecting a 0.643% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.597 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.583 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.752% increase in value.