몰도바 레우 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 러시아 루블로 is currently 4.914 today, reflecting a 4.574% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.511% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 5.056 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 4.636 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -2.959% decrease in value.