몰도바 레우 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 is currently 0.228 today, reflecting a 0.511% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.463% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 has fluctuated between a high of 0.231 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.225 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.834% increase in value.