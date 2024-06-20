몰도바 레우 멕시코 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 멕시코 페소로 is currently 1.031 today, reflecting a -0.612% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.041% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 멕시코 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.047 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.027 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.720% increase in value.