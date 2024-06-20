몰도바 레우 모리셔스 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 모리셔스 루피로 is currently 2.695 today, reflecting a 1.935% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.149% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 모리셔스 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 2.703 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 2.614 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -2.713% decrease in value.