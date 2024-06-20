몰도바 레우 마카오에서 파타카까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 마카오에서 파타카까지 is currently 0.453 today, reflecting a 0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.397% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 마카오에서 파타카까지 has fluctuated between a high of 0.455 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.450 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.744% increase in value.