몰도바 레우 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 252.979 today, reflecting a 0.301% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.073% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 253.472 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 249.760 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.730% increase in value.