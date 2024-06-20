몰도바 레우 레소토 로티스에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 레소토 로티스에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 1.013 today, reflecting a 0.310% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -3.235% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 레소토 로티스에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 1.047 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1.003 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.868% increase in value.