몰도바 레우 스리랑카 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 스리랑카 루피로 is currently 17.180 today, reflecting a 0.163% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.110% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 스리랑카 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 17.182 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 17.003 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.746% increase in value.